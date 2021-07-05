To the editor:
I’m writing in regards to Rep. Kevin Craig from Lancaster, a Free State Republican.
He sits on the House Fish and Game Committee and is an ardent trapper. He has been recorded saying that he supports “SSSTFU,” which stands for Shoot, Shovel, Shut The **** Up.
This means that he has no problem with trapping and killing wildlife illegally. This alone should make him ineligible to be on the committee that oversees hunting and trapping laws.
The mission of the N.H. Fish and Game Department is to “Conserve, manage and protect these resources (wildlife),” but he always votes to kill as many animals as possible.
He also encouraged another trapper to steal the name of a group I belong to, N.H. Citizens Against Recreational Trapping.
We got the name back after taking that trapper to court, but it is clear that Rep. Craig thought this was a great thing to do. In doing so, he was trying to shut down NHCART’s free speech. Aren’t Free Staters supposed to be for free speech?
Based on these activities, I really don’t think that Rep. Craig should be re-elected to the House. At the very least, he should be removed from the Fish and Game Committee.
Ron S. Johnson
Berlin
