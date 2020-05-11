To the editor:
It's just another minor story in the coronavirus saga. But it reveals something more upsetting and indeed dangerous.
A woman and her adolescent daughter were told by a security guard at a store (presumably a Walmart) that the girl must put on a mask in order to enter the store. The woman erupted in rage, spitting on the guard and shouting invectives. She went home and summoned her husband and adult son from a previous marriage to do something about her repulse. So they did. Husband and son went to the store, singled out the security guard, and the son shot him dead in cold blood.
We have a sizable population of ignorant, uneducated - and let's say it, stupid - people with primitive ideas - and guns. Guns, many guns, and grievances. How long will the cork stay on the bottle?
Robert Kruszyna
Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.