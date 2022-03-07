On the GRS Cooperative School District’s warrant this year is Article No. 3 “Solar Panel Bond.” Such bond warrants can be difficult to read, and leave out motivations and benefits.
At the request of the School Board, Superintendent David Backler began looking into solar in 2019, creating an Energy Committee. Since then, they have looked at and evaluated many possible sites. Some were discarded because of construction issues and others because they were not economically viable.
The plan eventually agreed on will generate about 80 percent of the electricity needed by the Ed Fenn elementary school, and over its 25-year guaranteed life will generate over $200,000 of savings and produce 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity. Of particular importance, there will not be any need to increase taxes to pay for it because the funds budgeted for electricity exceed the low interest bond payments. The warrant article authorizes the board to raise money to cover the first year’s interest payment. This will not be necessary, but the language in the article is required by the state.
The group developed a plan for financing which includes a grant, a bond, and possibly money from an energy trust fund. The system will generate a positive income flow starting in its first year, and growing each year thereafter. The bond will be paid for with electricity savings and the value of excess electricity sold to Eversource. Thus, this system will not increase taxes.
I urge you to come to the school district meeting on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the middle/senior high school and vote YES for warrant article No. 3. It will help the schools save money, and move us toward a future of more energy self-reliance.
