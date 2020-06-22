To the editor:
The coronavirus has turned out to be one of the worst enemies facing the human race; not only in the United States, but worldwide.
This virus has taken more lives than any other epidemic and is still taking more lives throughout the world. It has turned out go be the worst enemy we are now facing; and like any enemy we must declare war against it — in this case a world war.
Every individual man, woman and child is considered to be a soldier fighting in this world war against this coronavirus. Like any good soldier, we should all discipline ourselves to abide by all the recommended procedures to fight this disease. These recommendations come from the doctors, scientists and dermatologists who are considered to be the experts in fighting this epidemic. They make the recommended procedures and then pass them to our government officials.
By following these recommendations, we are working toward the solution to stopping this virus. If we do not commit ourselves to the solution, we become part of the problem. We should all be good soldiers in this fight. We should remember the words Winston Churchill said at the beginning of World War II — "There is nothing to fear, but fear itself."
Normand P. Rheaume
Berlin
