To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu has proposed a single governance board for New Hampshire public higher education. The Board of Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire commends the Governor’s vision of enhanced student access and flexible, seamless pathways within and across New Hampshire’s higher educational systems.
The CCSNH Board is extremely proud of the work performed by the Community College System faculty and staff and the high quality of education made available to New Hampshire citizens in their home communities. We look forward to working with the governor’s office, the Legislature, and the university system to create a structure that meets the vision and best serves the students, businesses and citizens of the state of New Hampshire.
The proposal will be considered by the New Hampshire Legislature over the next several months.
“Addressing this proposal over the next several months will require considerable focus and attention,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, who has served as CCSNH’s board chairman since 2017. “It is time for me to step down from the board and transition this process into the capable hands of my fellow trustees. I have asked our vice chair, Katharine Bogle Shields, to step into the leadership role as chair and I thank her for her willingness to do so.”
Shields, of Canterbury, is a former director of the Community Development Finance Authority and a former banking executive. She has been on CCSNH’s board since 2009 and has chaired its Audit, Finance, and Assets & Resources committees.
CCSNH is governed by a board of trustees comprised of representatives from sectors central to the system’s mission “to provide residents with affordable, accessible education and training that aligns with the needs of New Hampshire’s businesses and communities, delivered through an innovative, efficient and collaborative system of colleges.”
Its members are drawn from the fields of business and industry, health care, community service, law enforcement, labor, the mechanical trades, technology, career and technical education, law enforcement, students, employees, alumni and the general public.
CCSNH consists of seven colleges, offering associate degree and certificate programs, professional training, transfer pathways to four-year degrees, and dual-credit partnerships with New Hampshire high schools.
