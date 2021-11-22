To the editor:
By now, everyone's heard their fair share of information about the virus — about the vaccine, about treatments, about masking and distancing.
Unfortunately, here in the North Country, our battle against COVID isn't over. In fact, we're now fully in the trenches.
Our loved ones are sick. They're suffering. They're not fully recovering. And, sadly, some have taken their last breath, while still others may have the same fate.
We're no longer asking but pleading. PLEASE help our Androscoggin Valley Hospital and Coos County Family Health Services health-care workers in this war. Please trust the science that's brought us into our prosperous 21st century. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. Wear your mask in public spaces and avoid large gatherings.
Nothing lasts forever and this, too, shall pass. But for this holiday season, consider these sacrifices a gift to your community — to your friends, family and your neighbors.
If we all do our part, perhaps we can all relax a bit and peacefully enjoy one another’s company once Christmastime is here.
No worthwhile mission comes easy or without sacrifice. There is no more worthwhile mission than to protect our community from the attack of this pitiless virus.
Jerry Rittenhouse, MD
Chair, Androscoggin Valley Hospital Medical Staff
Brianne Teaboldt, MD
Vice Chair, Androscoggin Valley Hospital Medical Staff
Family Medicine / Women’s Health/Obstetrics, Coos County Family Health Services
Daniel van Buren, MD
Medical Director
New England Heart and Vascular Institute at Androscoggin Valley Hospital
