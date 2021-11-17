To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have no active resident cases of COVID-19. We have one non-direct-care employee who become symptomatic at work on Nov. 17, testing positive for COVID-19.
They have a known community exposure. Contact tracing has been completed. This employee was considered fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster vaccine. All eligible staff are encouraged to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine.
We provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to employees and residents. If you are a visitor and would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, please reach out to your local pharmacy, Coos County Family Health Services, and in New Hampshire you can dial 2-1-1 for more information about COVID-19.
With the end of the year fast approaching, Coos County Nursing Home plans on taking the steps needed to make this year’s holiday season as family friendly as possible. While the facility fully supports the visitation of loved ones and encourages you to share the season with all those in the CCNH community, we do ask you to continue to follow certain protocols necessary to maintain a safe and healthy environment.
Along with the routine steps that we have all become accustomed to, such as frequent hand hygiene, mask wearing, and physical distancing of 6 feet from others, under the guidance of the CDC and CMS, the facility also encourages individuals to seek out COVID-19 testing prior to a visit.
While not required, with the expected increase in family visitation to the facility, obtaining a COVID-19 test 2-3 days before a visit would be an important step you could take to help keep our community free of COVID-19.
We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
