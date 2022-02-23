To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
From Tuesday’s lab-based (PCR) testing there was one new resident and one new employee having positive results. We have five residents and one employee with active COVID-19, and there were no new resident or employee cases from Thursday’s rapid testing.
The second floor has been cleared from outbreak status and those residents have resumed small group activities and communal dining. When visiting/working on the second floor, blue procedure masks and eye protection are to be worn. It is recommended residents continue to wear procedure masks when on outings, in public areas, and when staff are within a 6-feet distance.
The third floor continues in outbreak status. Current guidance requires 14 days with no new residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19 to be cleared of outbreak status. When working/visiting with a resident who lives on the third floor, N95 masks (for best fit) and eye protection are to be worn. Please note, we have had residents with repeat infections within this same outbreak period. Just because you have had it, does not mean you will not get it again.
The COVID-19 isolation unit requires staff and visitors to wear full PPE. This includes eye protection, N95 mask (for best fit), gown, and gloves.
Residents may receive guests in their room and/or designated visiting areas. There should be no gatherings or bottlenecks in the lobby, hallways, outside resident doorways, or the nurses’ stations.
With permission from the resident/POA, guests may remove their PPE and have close contact when in designated visiting areas/resident rooms with the door closed. Should an employee need to enter the visiting area/room, residents and guests should apply their PPE for the duration that staff are in the room. When entering the residents’ home, perform hand hygiene, complete the screening questionnaire, apply the facility provided PPE as required at the entrance, and go directly to the resident you will be visiting. Again, do not stop along the way, as we are required to make sure everyone is maintaining a 6 ft distance and prevent congestion from taking place. This is to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission to other residents, their guests and our staff.
If you believe you may have had a close exposure to someone with COVID-19, consider getting tested within 48 hours of visiting a resident. If you believe a resident may have come in close contact within 48-hours of someone positive for or having symptoms of COVID-19, notify their nurse via phone. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, a “stomach bug” or “cold symptoms,” do not visit at this time and wait until you are better. If you have any questions on testing, vaccines, symptoms, or possible exposure, please call and speak with Connie Croteau, RN Infection Preventionist, ext. 2015. We continue with all previously reported COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn Beede,
MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
