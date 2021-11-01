To the editor:
Dear Residents, Family, and Friends of CCNH:
We currently have two unrelated cases of COVID-19 in our employees. We have no active COVID-19 cases in our resident population.
We are now required to temporarily stop communal dining and group activities on all resident neighborhoods, and all resident visits will transition to compassionate care visits until further notice. Visitors are required to wear the same personal protective equipment that staff are required to wear. Visitors are only able to go directly to who they are scheduled to visit and then leave the facility at the end of their visit. Please do NOT stop at the nurse's station. If you or a resident need something, please ring the call bell. If you have questions you would like to ask about your loved one, please make a phone call to the nurse following your visit. It will be safer for everyone to minimize face to face contact as much as possible.
Video chat, Zoom, FaceTime, etc. continue to be available and are recommended at this time.
All residents will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, using lab-based (PCR) testing. Contact tracing is being conducted for employees, our Infection Preventionist will reach out to them directly if they need to be tested.
We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control interventions.
Please feel free to give me a call if you have any questions.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
