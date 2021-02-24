To the editor:
Frank Evitts wrote in The Berlin Sun, Thursday, Feb. 11, that there is “no hint of racism” in the Confederate flag. He explained that this flag represents the freedom and rights guaranteed by the Constitution, that the secessionists were not rebels or traitors, that the Confederacy stood for the “principles of the Founding Fathers,” and that the bad stuff, the KKK and the Jim Crow laws, issued from Democrats (not Republicans, he implies) after the Civil War was over.
As a university history teacher, I have to give Mr. Evitts a failing grade.
First, the design of the flag went through numerous phases; the one most recognizable to us (and quite similar to the British Union Jack) was endorsed by William Tappan Thompson in the Savannah Morning News, April 23, 1863, as the design that displays the “heaven-ordained supremacy of the white man over the inferior or colored race.” Apparently the blue stars on a white background and a white border implied white superiority.
Second, Mr. Evitts seems to believe the propaganda of the Civil War South—namely, that Southerners were defending, not slavery, but their gentle way of life. They claimed to be the leisurely, free, and more noble gentleman-farmers, unlike the aggressive materialistic tariff-loving northern industrialists who mistreated the poor in their factories. Well, Mr. Evitts, if you believe this, how would you like to buy my Bridge in Brooklyn? The truth is, both South and North were selfish; the South, however, based itself squarely on the labor of human chattel. Consider how viciously Southerners promoted Fugitive Slave Laws that required runaway slaves to be returned to their masters. In their view, slaves were simply property.
Third, and most amusingly, Mr. Evitts completely garbles the definition of “Democrat.” The South became heavily Democratic, before the war and afterwards. These Democrats opposed northern Whig-Republicans (later, simply Republicans) who rejected slavery and passed the Emancipation Proclamation under President Abraham Lincoln. In the South, for generations, from before the Civil War to the 1950’s, you couldn’t get elected to any office—not even county dog-catcher—if you ran as a Republican. But then, along came Richard Nixon’s “southern strategy.” Nixon used language (“dog whistles,” they were called) inviting southern Democrats to switch sides. He told them that the Republicans were the real ones who opposed the liberal, n-loving, immigrant, urban, and Catholic Democrats. “Wouldn’t you be happier in our party?” he asked. In the elections of 1968 and 1972, the South responded affirmatively. It voted Republican for the first time in its history and has done the same ever since. So, the post-Civil War racist Democrats whom Mr. Evitts condemns are the same party they are today, only now they call themselves Republicans! And the Lincolnesque Republicans, where are they? They’ve been kicked out of the Party or are hiding themselves, afraid of Trump and his minions. Maybe in Argentina?
Mr. Evitts, I have spent almost half a century teaching, to the best of my ability, truth. I grew up on the Kansas farm and, early on, was converted to the biblical and genuinely evangelical Christian church (not the hilarious pro-Trump anti-intellectuals). This religious movement was greatly influential in ending British and American slave-holding. In World War II, my father served as an infantry lieutenant in the army that defeated the racist Nazis (= nationalists) who served under their despicable swastika. And he was wounded in the battle against the Gothic Line. Now, in the last years of my life, I will not veer from my roots. I resent the ignorance and snarled illogic that you use to support the Confederate flag and the evil it, too, signifies. Those who don’t know history shouldn’t pretend they do.
Lawrence Watkins
Berlin
