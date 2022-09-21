To the editor:
A fundraising email from N.H. Senate GOP PAC, signed by Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), claims that Rep. Edith Tucker voted multiple times for an income tax.
To the editor:
A fundraising email from N.H. Senate GOP PAC, signed by Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), claims that Rep. Edith Tucker voted multiple times for an income tax.
I have been a neighbor and supporter of Tucker’s for several years, I know that is a lie and bold scare tactic.
Tucker did vote for bills related to family and medical leave. Being the consummate N.H. representative and excellent journalist, she has not supported an income tax for New Hampshire.
Tucker has been in the House since 2016, sent by her constituents to the House three terms.
As a journalist, she covered state bills affecting North Country Citizens which required that she attend many committee meetings in the state house, county and in all of the Coos towns.
Tucker has a soft spot for ice cream, but she has a hard stance against a statewide income tax.
Bradley supports the Freedom Accounts which this year is over budget by $11 million and putting pressure on your local tax to make up for the loss of funding for public schools.
He also co-sponsored SB 135, changing the calculation of the cost of an adequate education, which will also increase your local property (school portion) tax. So Bradley should be held accountable for your rising property taxes.
Bradley hopes your vote for Tucker’s opponent will give him another newbie in state government who will vote as he or the Republican Party suggests.
He knows Tucker is an avid reader, looking at all sides and opinions before making up her mind on the best course of action for her constituents. He is afraid of Tucker’s strong record of advocacy for Coos and Northern Grafton citizens.
Please look at Tucker’s work as a state representative, and choose her as District No. 1 senator. Do what’s best for Northern Grafton and Coos Counties.
Kathleen Kelley
Randolph
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.