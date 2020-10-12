To the editor:
Sue Ford has the depth and breadth of experience to represent Coos County citizens in the N.H. Senate.
She has been in the House for eight years, she has been active within the North Country as an educator and community organizer, and she has studied issues and listened to the challenges of my neighbors.
We met in 2018, while I was starting a primary write in campaign for the Senate District 1 position. I was impressed then by Sue's expertise, wrestling the State sudget and her background in school administration.
Sue Ford and I have met several times since then to discuss leadership, laws and regulations promoted by the N.H. Senate and House. Sue will advocate for the Androscoggin Valley's best interests.
I have met her opponents. They, too, have recently attended to the business of the House and Senate. They have shown tendencies to follow the leader in the corner office without regard to its impact on Coos County’s future.
My vote is for "hope" that the North Country I love is available and affordable for my children and grandchildren to enjoy.
I have voted absentee for Sue Ford for N.H. Senate District 1 because she will defend reproductive rights, voting rights, the natural environment, the public schools, our safety, our small business community and, most importantly, the Androscoggin Valley.
Kathleen Kelley
Candidate for Coos County Register of Deeds
Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.