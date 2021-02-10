To the editor:
This winter, the Appalachian Mountain Club (outdoors.org), the oldest outdoor group in the United States, challenges you to spend two hours of outdoor exercise every week (social distancing, of course). Even though the entire country is experiencing two fewer weeks of snow cover compared to 100 years ago, wherever you live in America, getting outdoors regularly will provide mental benefits as well as physical ones. Despite the fact winter may be fundamentally shifting, AMC’s Colby Meehan, Leadership Training Manager, reveals six survival tips for thriving, surviving and basking in everything Mother Nature has to offer during winter 2021:
1. Plan your adventure: Avoid a 911 emergency by mapping out your exact destination, choosing an alternate route for emergencies and calculating how long your roundtrip excursion will be. Make a trip plan and bring things like high-energy snacks and water for a more enjoyable day out.
2. Find the forecast: Check the forecast before you go by listening/watching/reading your favorite weather predictions in advance. This will help you prepare for the appropriate climate while you are out and about. Observe weather changes as they emerge and change your plan for the day as needed to avoid severe weather.
3. Dress appropriately: Carry the right gear based on the weather predictions to pack appropriately. Understanding how to layer for winter makes a world of difference. Avoiding fabrics like cotton and opting for ones like polyester or wool can turn a miserable, risky outing into a pleasant one. For good measure, take extra pairs of gloves, mittens and socks for especially cold temperatures.
4. Build a safe and protected outdoor living space: To guarantee a fun and safe small gathering under COVID conditions, you can create the perfect outdoor living space on a variety of different budgets. Fire pits are affordable, secure heat sources, and waterproof seating offers comfort while keeping you dry. Prep meals in advance so you can focus on fun and enjoy your time outside. Maintain social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet apart) from other campsites when making your own. Finally, remember the Leave No Trace principles when you leave, which ask you to carry out anything that does not belong in nature.
5. Outdoor recreation and wellness: Winter brings a multitude of activities and sports. It can be as advanced as snowboarding and skiing; but you can also have a blast without snow by jogging, picnicking or hiking. Studies show that spending at least 120 minutes outdoors every week boosts your well-being.
6. Explore the city outdoors: City dwellers also have ways to revel outside during COVID. Whether you decide to walk around your neighborhood for 20 minutes a day, take up birdwatching in a local park for an afternoon or even study the surrounding architecture, time spent outside is good for you.
The mission of the Appalachian Mountain Club is to foster the protection, enjoyment and understanding of the outdoors. They envision a world where our natural resources are healthy, loved and always protected, and where the outdoors occupies a place of central importance in every person’s life. For more information, please visit outdoors.org. Please let us know if you would like to book a feature or interview with Appalachian Mountain Club. We hope to hear from you.
Justin Loeber
CEO
