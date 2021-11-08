To the editor:
Veterans Day on Nov. 11 is a day of celebration set aside honoring all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces — active duty, guards, reserves and retired — in times of war and peace.
Any time you have the opportunity, thank the members of the military, past and present, especially those returning from a war zone, most recently — Afghanistan. Be especially mindful of our disabled and paralyzed veterans and the sacrifices they and their loved ones have endured, and to the families of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“What is a veteran?”
“A veteran is someone who at one point in his/her life, wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America, for an amount of up to, and including, his/her life.”
John O’Brien
A proud V.N. Veteran
Orford
