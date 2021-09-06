To the editor:
Regarding the protests over mask and vaccine mandates, I would like to ask those who held up signs saying it should be their choice, if that demand for choice in medical matters extends to a woman’s right to an abortion. I think I know the answer — “but that’s different.”
No, it is not different, they are hypocrites. Do they refuse to give childhood vaccines (MMR, DtaP, IPV etc.) because those are mandated for school admission?
To those who say the vaccine is not proven: The first two vaccines to be given emergency approval have been administered to tens of millions, and have now been granted full approval. How much proof do they need?
I am especially concerned about someone in a medical clinic, of all places, not being vaccinated. I expect anyone helping me to be doing everything they can to assure that they themselves are not passing on a virus. Do they maybe not wash their hands between patients? That is mandated.
Finally, I believe there would be no controversy and no protests were it not for Donald Trump and his crackbrained response to this pandemic. (Not to mention tens of thousands fewer deaths.) Come on, people, you are trained professionals — act like it.
John Henne
Shelburne
