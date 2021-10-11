To the editor:
I recently retired after 47 years of practice in primary care and emergency medicine in Berlin/Gorham (staff member at Androscoggin Valley Hospital and Coos County Family Health Services).
I am dismayed that a significant number of my former colleagues and fellow employees are in opposition to reasonable measures aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus infection in our community.
Health care facilities must take every precaution to ensure that the patients they serve are not exposed to COVID-19 which can cause life-threatening illness especially among unvaccinated individuals and those with underlying illness or immunosuppression.
These precautions should include the requirement that staff members be vaccinated as a condition of employment barring valid medical exemption. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and other respected facilities in the State have such mandates in place, and I strongly support the decision of North Country Health Care to do the same.
Mandates of any sort are generally unpopular; no one likes “being told what to do.” But individual liberty and personal freedoms are not unlimited. The exercise of such liberty can and should be restricted if it puts others at risk of serious illness, as in this situation. The importance of public health and safety trumps unlimited individual rights.
I believe now, as I did when in active practice, that AVH and CCFHS staff members are committed to providing top-notch care to their patients, care that is competent, personal, kind and, above all, as safe as it can be. So, I respectfully ask those who object to or defy the mandate to reconsider their position.
As a community, we must all do that we can to win what is essentially a war against COVID-19. To healthcare workers, whose essential service puts you at risk: please do all that you can to keep your patients and yourselves safe. Accept the mandate, get vaccinated. And thank you.
John A. McDowell, M.D.
Randolph
