To the editor:
I have written letters to the local papers for a few years now, usually a thank you or to call attention to something positive in the area.
Rarely, if ever, have I written in response to an individual.
Today I feel compelled to respond to Ms. K. Ann Campbell's letter.
First, I want to say I respect everyone's opinion and their right to hold that opinion.
What made me respond to Ms. Campbell's letter is the tone of the letter.
It seems that anyone who disagrees with you or who holds a different opinion is ignorant. You state you have been a resident of the area for four years. Good for you. I get the impression from your letters that you feel you are the smartest person in whatever room you walk into.
I figured that out by the alphabet you put after your name and the repeated references to your extensive education.
Ms. Campbell, there are many well educated people in this area, some maybe even more educated than you.
I'm sure you have people who agree with you. Obviously, there are some who don't.
I, personally, do not have the number of degrees you do, but I am a college graduate and have taken courses along the way.
I've also learned from many life experiences. There is so much more I would like to get into, but I feel this is a good place to end.
To close, Ms. Campbell, calling your neighbors and fellow residents ignorant is not a good thing.
Live here and do what you can to make it a better place to live while also respecting other people and their views.
If that is not possible, maybe there is a city or town that would welcome your expertise. Take care and keep smiling.
Jim Couhie
Gorham
