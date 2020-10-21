To the editor:
While everyone is writing letters talking about the upcoming election and who they are voting for, I wanted to take a moment to share an issue that is of real concern to me, regardless of whoever wins any of the elections. That is having steady access to the prescription drugs that I rely on every day to care for my mother.
My mother suffers several age-related health issues along with a genetic condition (I refuse to call it a defect) that has resulted in her reliance on prescription medications. Candidates like to talk about making drugs more affordable, which is important, but I want a commitment from everyone that they will make sure they remain available as well.
We are incredibly lucky in this state to have a strong network of healthcare distributors that have kept pharmacies well stocked with life saving medications and equipment available for those who need them. Even during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when items were becoming scarce, the health care distribution network stayed ahead of that curve and had a plan in place to make sure patients like my mother got the medications we needed.
No matter who wins the elections this November, I hope those who end up serving in elected office throughout our state will commit to protecting and preserving this vital part of our health-care system.
Jennifer Oster
Berlin
