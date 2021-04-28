To the editor:
It saddens me that I walked from Notre Dame housing down to Main Street and picked up several bags of garbage on my way.
I believe this is awful that we do not take care of Mother Earth. It’s the only one we have. Please do not litter and recycle.
I have has MS since I was a teenager. If I can pick up garbage and recycle, everyone else can also. Please, let’s take care of Mother Earth.
Jacqueline Hawkins
Berlin
