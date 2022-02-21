To the editor:
The true treasonous traitors of this country are not the Democrats, but the Trumpublicans and their fascist, Nazi and Confederate flag-waving, hate-spewing, pathological-lying, reich-wing, red-hat wearing Trumpers. And they love using the Nazi playbook of Goebbels to project all their treasonous actions upon the Democrats.
They call us Democrats Marxists, communists, blah, blah, blah without even knowing what those words mean, they just mimic them from their heroes from Faux Newsless for Nitwits like Tucker Carlson, Laura "Heil Hitler" Ingraham and, of course, Sean Hannity. And the pathological lies of their other favorite reich-wing newsless programs from OAN and Newsmax.
These brain dead fools for Trump actually believe, like they do, that what we saw on Jan 6 was just a peaceful bunch of tourists, or that these were patriots just protesting. All based on Traitor Trump's and the Repugnants massive Big Lie that the election was stolen and that Biden did not win. BS.
These are the traitors who attacked the capitol, they screamed, like the rabid, foaming at the mouth dogs they are, how they wanted to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, they beat the daylights out of the capitol cops, while proclaiming they are for the police, they trashed the capitol, leaving feces, urine and trash behind. And then they dare call themselves patriots.
These are also the same bunch of psychotic fascists who scream how they want to start a second civil war.
Imagine if Democrats had been doing what these treasonous Trumpublicans have been doing. These hypocrites Repugnants would be demanding their brutal executions. But seeing it is the Repugnants who are actually the ones, doing all they can to keep in power, to destroy democracy, and install their dictator wanna be Diaper Donnie into office? They should be the ones we treat as the real traitors of this country.
I am sick and tired of these Nazis, of these Fascists for Traitor Trump. And I actually wish they would start their Civil War 2.0, because if I know Gen. Mark Milley and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they have been preparing for such an action by these traitors of this country since Jan. 6 And then? All bets are off. Under the Posse Comitatus rule?
The U.S. military cannot be used on American soil unless in cases of insurrection, civil war or attempts to take over the government. Oh, that is right. These treasonous Trump fans think that either the military will not step in, or the military will actually be on their side, or that they can beat the U.S. military, should they try their Civil War 2.0 and attempt to take over the country. Now that is really delusional thinking on their part.
Time for all us true patriots, who actually love democracy and want to keep it to join together as one and stand up to these punk bullies. My father once taught me, the biggest power a bully has over you is fear, the moment you stop fearing the bully you take away all their power from them.
Well, it is time to stand up to these punk bullies of Nazi and white supremacist fascists for Traitor Trump and the GQP without an ounce of fear, for they are punk bully brownshirts for Trump and you do not fear punk bullies like these. Take their power away and they are just like their hero Bunker Baby Diaper Donnie. Weak and useless.
Frank LaFerriere
Berlin
