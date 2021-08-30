To the editor:
Their hate for vaccines and masks are more than their love for their own children.
I just cannot believe all the discussion comments on the stories about COVID, vaccines, masks, etc. Especially from the anti-vax, anti-mask people. The majority of them are in fact Trump fans, Republican voters, whose hate of science, vaccines, and wearing a simple mask, their hate of Democrats and Joe Biden, is much more than the love they have for their own children. And then? These very same people also declare themselves pro-life.
I watch them say over and over in their comments, COVID is a hoax, the d-variant is a hoax, you only got a one percent chance of dying, this is nothing more than the flu blown out of proportions, vaccines do not work, masks do not work. Or? This is my body, my choice (gee when did that change, they sure do not say that to women over abortion now do they?). Or? My not getting vaccinated or wearing a mask harms no one else.
Then we look at governors such as DeathSantis and Abbot, all willing to sacrifice their own citizens over their hate of anything that would stop the spread of this deadly virus, and even sacrifice their children to do so. Doctors and directors of hospitals in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and other red states? Are stating their pediatric ICU's are full to the brink with infected children. Videos show this and prove it. Watching these innocent children, having tubes down their throats, on ventilators, or chest compression pads, is horrifying to see and watch. You would figure this would wake these people up, but their typical comebacks are? These are just paid actors.
Trump and the Republicans created a monster, by denying the science, and all the other things they have done, that now when they even tell their followers to get vaccinated? They get booed for it. Fox Newsless, especially Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and others have so brainwashed their viewers on the evils of vaccines, masks etc? They now cannot stop the monster they created. They actually post on comment sections of videos of Republicans who ended up in the ICU's telling them how bad it is and to get vaccinated? Are also called actors.
And now they are using products for horses to attempt to cure themselves and are actually killing themselves by doing so. Invectimicin is not a real treatment for COVID, and using the stuff they buy in animal stores to use on themselves are only causing much more harm to them. And still it is being promoted over the vaccine, while it does have some side effects, those are manageable, but not the side effects of Invectimicin, and that has far proven to have much more deadly side effects than the vaccine, but they keep promoting the use of it over the vaccine.
And their own children, and ours? Are paying the price for this. How can your hate, for Democrats, for Biden, for science, for mask wearing, for vaccines, be more than the love you have for your own children? And what is totally outrageous is? They deny the science behind all this, but when they get infected with the d variant? They go to a hospital, full of the very science they denied, to get cured.
And now? With the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine? They state now they do not care, they will still refuse to get the vaccine.
Wow, when did we end up as a country like this? Where hate trumps love? Where truth and facts and science is trumped by lies, falsehoods and outright bs? When did your hate for others trump your own love for your own children? How can you watch your own children suffer like this in your hate for others? I would do all I could to protect my children from this, especially the ones who cannot get vaccinated.
Time to stop the hate here. Time for people to wake the heck up and stop what they are doing to infect others with a deadly virus that has now killed over 640,000 of us. Is it any wonder other countries, especially our allies, think that America has gone so far off the deep end that the crazies are now running the insane asylum, in Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and other red states where COVID is running rampant because people just refuse to get vaccinated, or wear masks?
Frank LaFerriere
Berlin
