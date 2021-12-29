To the editor:
While the Moskowitzes are correct in their letter to the editor, they forgot to include the most hated, the most discriminated, the most persecuted group of people on the planet: Atheists, humanists.
We are called soulless demons and cannot have morals, yet, according to the DOJ and BOP, only 0.02 percent of inmates are atheists, while 78 percent are Christian and the rest other religions. Most atheist inmates are in for crimes such as drug sales, or the like. And we atheist/humanists are actually the fastest growing group of people on the planet.
And yet, atheists and humanists, are treated as the most evil people on the planet. We are denied many things by Christians and Muslims.
In many states in the U.S., atheists cannot serve on jury duty, cannot adopt children, and are denied running for public office. You state you are an atheist and people think you just said you ate a baby. Funny thing is, If you actually read the bible God made parents cannibalize their own children a few times and said he was going to do so again.
In 13 Muslim countries, atheist/humanists face the death penalty, brutal death penalties. All because we have decided, that we simply do not believe in any god created by the minds of our ancient ancestors and do not want to participate in the complete and utter hypocrisy that are religions.
Christians for example, have brutally slaughtered and committed mass genocide against us Native Americans. And justified it by proclaiming their god and Jesus and Bible gave them these lands to subdue and conquer. And literally hundreds of thousands of Christians, priests, pastors, schoolteachers, etc. have been arrested for vile crimes against children. Christians have been arrested and put in prison for murder, theft, con jobs, and many other crimes. And they called themselves Christians when they committed their crimes. We have Christians in African countries also putting to brutal deaths LGBTs, atheists and albino children.
Muslims have attacked many. We have the memory of 9/11, and what has been going on in Muslim countries for far too long. Women who are raped, stoned to death for adultery, LGBTs put to brutal deaths including being thrown off of buildings and beheaded. Atheists are put to especially brutal deaths. Children are forced into child bride marriages.
And yet, Christians and Muslims constantly proclaim how evil we atheist/humanists are without looking at how evil they truly are and can be and do the things necessary to start living according to their Lord and Saviors Jesus greatest commandments to love ALL your neighbors, your LGBT neighbors, your atheist/humanist neighbors, and all the others. That if you hate anyone you cannot have the love of Jesus abiding in you. That the greatest gift you can give to another is love. And yet, where is this love?
Now I am not saying there are not incredibly great Christians, or Muslims or other religious people out there. There are. I know quite a few of them. I actually have many friends of all kinds of religions and non-religions, from Christians, Muslims, Pagans, Buddhists, etc. The reason being, they do not judge me for my beliefs and I do not judge them for theirs. We all get along, we all talk, and we all actually love and respect each other.
So this Christmas season, how about Christians and Muslims and others start showing atheist/humanists the love you are supposed to show all people, and stop demanding our brutal deaths, or persecuting us, or harming us, or doing all you can to deny us the same rights the rest of you enjoy.
Brightest Blessings, In Light and Love to all.
Frank LaFerriere
Berlin
