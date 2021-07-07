To the editor:
We are asking for people to contribute to our cause at our road toll on Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money we raise will be used to help us provide services to local individuals challenged by mental illness and/or substance abuse issues. We serve anyone who self-identifies as a current, past, or at significant risk of using mental health services.
Peers (or those people with lived experiences) offer a perspective not offered by NHS staff. All staff are members, and have been in similar positions. As peers we operate with a non-medical approach to mental and/or substance abuse issues. We have no intake process. All you need is a desire to improve your life, and to come into the center. All the services we offer are free. We are not a part of the local community mental health services (Northern Human Services) and while we are separate our goals are similar, to support people to live their best lives. This is not a one or the other situation. Many members use both services.
Among our groups, we have a dual issues group, facilitated by a recovery coach on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. We also have a group for people who have survived a suicide attempt—this meets the next to last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. This is also facilitated by peers. These are people who also survived a suicide attempt. We also have a warm line from 6 to 9 p.m., every night of the week. This line can be reached at those times at (603) 447-1765.
If you wish to learn more about us, simply give us a call, or drop in and check us out in person. We recognize that new places can be intimidating. If that is the case with you, consider coming in with a support person. We are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. We are located at 567 Main Street in Berlin. Our phone/fax number is (603) 215-6404.
Ellen Tavino, Program Manager
Serenity Steps Peer Support Center, (The Alternative Life Center), Berlin
