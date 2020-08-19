To the editor:
We are starting a new and different group at Serenity Steps. We will meet Aug. 26 from 4-5 p.m., and continue the last Wednesday of each month.
This is open to those who have attempted suicide and survived. It does not matter where you are in the continuum of recovery to join.
The center will be closed to the public during this time to allow group members to have a safe and more confidential space.
This group will have two peer facilitators, Mel Brochu and Ellen Tavino. They are both certified in Intentional Peer Support and have attended various trainings around the issue of suicide.
Both Mel and Ellen also have lived through their own attempts. They are aware from a personal viewpoint of the emotions and confusion around the aftermath of a suicide attempt.
Many people do not want to talk to an attempt survivor or do not know how. This leaves many survivors feeling unheard and alone. Serenity Steps is providing a place and the opportunity to share personal experiences and support one another in a non-judgmental place.
Our hope is group participants will be able to move forward past their experiences while participating in a community of support.
You do not need a referral to attend this group and all our services are free and voluntary. Sharing will be voluntary and determined by you and your own comfort level. All you need to participate is to identify as a suicide attempt survivor.
Serenity Steps is located at 567 Main St. in Berlin. If you are interested and/or need more information, please call (603) 752-8111 and ask for Mel or Ellen.
Ellen Tavino
Serenity Steps, Berlin
