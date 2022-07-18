To the editor:
The only thing the N.H. GOP knows about business is a bankruptcy of ideas. They have no plan. Their only trajectory is to raise our taxes in order to offset the tax giveaways they dole out to out-of-state corporations and line their own pockets with glee.
When it comes to those on the bench to run against our fantastic federal delegation, it is a proverbial mental void of thought. Instead of creating and supporting solid initiatives to help working New Hampshire families, the N.H. GOP offers empty notions and peacocking. They spread lies like their fan of feathers. Their focus is working myopically for themselves, while Democrats encourage a big tent of participants and contributors.
We currently have an Executive Council of cheerleaders, not checks and balances, as originally intended. We have a state legislative body that has neglected to tether itself to the brain stem, populated by a den of rabid, frothing porcupines who are too fragile to realize they have a built-in threat mechanism of quills, but have convinced themselves they need an assault rifle in their hands (and now in the hands of our children, as suggested by Mr. Osbourne) to feel secure. Ladies, don’t be a porcupine, be a pineapple: prickly on the outside, sweet and juicy on the inside, as any Gen X to GenZ woman who is fed up with men telling them what to do, should be. This is our time, seize it.
These carpetbaggers came here with the sole purpose of taking over the will of the people, under the false premise of freedom. Freedom we have always had, and didn’t need them to put on their tiny capes to save. But instead, they have steadfastly stolen the freedom of working people in New Hampshire, specifically hardworking educators, and in a misogynistic, self-serving move: bashtagging women’s rights.
Always first, always right, has devolved into always last, perpetually wrong, thanks to the NHGOP, who incidentally just censured their Gov. Chris Sununu (cough, Coos). Poor guy, they tell him to close his lips, all while screaming at his family over COVID restrictions at his home, roaming freely about his backyard with long guns. Sounds like a hillbilly marriage made in heaven, New Hampsha ’ style. But that is the intent, to turn New Hampshire into some lawless enclave for muddled minds. Instead of focusing their energy toward the common good, they want to tear it all down and build it back, block by block, except their Legos were forged by thumb thumbs and power-drunk minions. They simply don’t fit. Let’s close the lid on their dumpster fire approach to governing. The N. H. Democratic Party state convention this past weekend shared a vision, a plan, a path of resolution, for the common good. A fire extinguisher for the flame of transients, who have infiltrated the state Legislature, local councils and school boards.
We have a slate of solid blue candidates who are willing to roll up their sleeves and perform the work of due diligence for all of the people of New Hampshire, especially for retirees, like Vaughn Roy. As Democrats, we work and serve on behalf of everyone, not a privileged few.
We have a platform dedicated to the support of public education, (especially from a multi-cultural approach), highlighting the valuable contributions of our LGBTQ+ and needs of our minority-based communities (not just “white people problems”), a deep devotion to preserving women’s rights, pay equity, common sense gun measures (required training for use and ownership of weapons normally relegated to the military would be a great start, instead of willy nilly, tripping through the tulips with an AR), infrastructure, broadband, green energy and, finally, protecting the right to vote.
Anything less is undemocratic.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.