To the editor:
Often, I fear my truth will cast a shadow, in which others pay more attention to my tone rather than the rationality of my argument. This is the price we pay, as women, for raising our voice. However, the tone in the recent Berlin City Council meeting is not one that generates a sense of purpose. I have to remind myself that when speaking truth to power, I must check my own emotional intelligence (EQ). Instead of stoking the fire. I need to turn down the heat.
It is simply a human marvel to witness the recent coalition of anti-bullying advocates appear to be, in reality, a B list cast of pitbulls and parolees. The crew that rolled into the council chambers exemplified the notion that there is no honor among thieves, documented by the fact they have adopted thieves into their tight knit group of harpies. It is politics as usual when you begin a crusade to correct a perceived indignity, that is solidified by empty values and a complete lack of skin in the game.
For the parents of children attending the Berlin School District, rest assured, there is not a holistic plot against the student body to implement a pro-bullying policy. Our children are cared for on a level that shows cognizant compassion. I say “our,” for those who have children enrolled in the district and a leg in the race. I do not support outside influences with delusions of political grandeur as part of that collective “we.” They have an agenda to apply based on personal grievance which unraveled before those in attendance in a very revealing and ideologically off putting manner. To refer to the mayor as a POS (or “a joke” on an FB post by a convicted felon who was sent to prison for breach of public trust) is beyond belief. Even more unsettling is the host of parasitical pariahs who gladly joined in to support this rant. The end game is not in the best interest of our children.
It is hard for me to understand, as a former school board member, the ability for aggrieved parents to rewrite history. To think that the district is turning a blind eye to the mental health of the student body is a stretch of the imagination. Are there issues? Yes. Mistakes are teaching moments. Kids are cruel and lack maturity, but what example did they receive in the city council meeting from the parents who have charged themselves as crusaders of hypocrisy? It smacks of gang violence and not of advocacy. Our children deserve better representation and they have it in the current school board and administration. The services of those without an ounce of decorum are not required.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.