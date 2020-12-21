To the editor:
In his recent letter to The Berlin Sun, Bill Ellison made his smugness, arrogance, condescension and hypocrisy very clear. In his reply to a previous writer, Ellison stated, “It’s time for you to become a responsible citizen yourself. Nobody wants to hear you whining about Democrats. We are all Americans and our country is in need. Roll up your sleeves and pitch in.”
Mr. Ellison, where was that attitude four years ago? At that time, you were promoting an agenda to overthrow our lawfully elected president. During the past four years, your Democrat leaders in Congress, while working on that agenda, waged a campaign (successfully) to constantly battle the president while refusing to work for the good of the country.
As that was going on, the mainstream media and big tech were waging their war against the president. Their bias was evident with their continuous presentation of misinformation and unsubstantiated, often false stories from so-called anonymous sources.
Their efforts focused on fueling division and hatred in this country of all things Donald Trump. Not once did the media present any of the president’s many accomplishments in a positive light. Meanwhile, in the recent election, any stories that reflected negatively on the Democrat candidate were covered up, ignored or dismissed as fake by the media and big tech even when later proven to be true. Because of this, most of the 75 million people who voted for Trump and even 10 percent of Democrats believe the election result was rigged. Most of those who did not vote for Trump voted for the opposition only because they hated Trump.
Mr. Ellison, it is obvious that your hatred continues for those who refuse to march lockstep to the socialist doctrine. If Democrat leadership truly wants to heal the deep divisions in this country, they need to reach out to Republican leadership to determine and then act on an agenda that is based on what is good for the citizens of this country, not an agenda that is driven solely by their politics.
What will Democrat leadership do to keep this country energy independent, to keep the cost of gas and heating oil low? How will they put people back to work to allow them an opportunity for a hand up rather than making them dependent on a government handout?
If our political leaders truly cared about all the citizens of this country regardless of our different backgrounds, beliefs and creeds, they would work to recognize what we have in common, not what divides us.
The result of this past election reminds me of the old story about a dog that always used to chase the next door neighbor's car. Finally, one day the neighbor stopped his car, got out and then said to the dog, “alright you’ve got it now. So what are you going to do with it?”
Ted Miller
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.