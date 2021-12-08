To the editor:
Toys for Kids is sponsored by the Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League. Toys for Kids is not Toys for Tots. It is a different program that does essentially the same thing. We collect donated gifts and give them to families with children who would otherwise go without. This includes foster children. We changed from Toys for Tots to Toys for Kids a few years ago because the Toys for Kids program is better suited to our community.
We have red collection boxes located in several establishments in Berlin and Gorham. We ask that people drop new, unwrapped toys in the boxes. We will collect them at regular intervals. Here’s a hint — we tend to get plenty of stuff for younger kids, but not very much for the older ones. We give to children up to age 18 and all donations stay within Coos County. Distribution will take place at St Joseph’s Church, on Third Avenue in Berlin, starting on Dec. 17.
Anyone who needs toys can make an appointment by calling Dave at (603) 449-4500. Masks are required. If anyone wants to donate toys and can’t get to a collection box, the same number can be called to arrange for pickup, or a monetary donation can be made. Checks should be made payable to the Marine Corps League and sent to the Marine Corps League at P.O. Box 301, in Berlin. Funds will be used to pay program expenses and to purchase gifts for age groups that don’t get sufficient donations.
Dave Dubey
Dummer
