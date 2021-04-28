To the editor:
Some of the best memories of my childhood are of driving home at night from trips, snuggled in the back seat with my brother and a blanket, the lights of the dashboard shining in the darkness and the soothing sound of my parent’s gentle murmuring to each other lulling me to sleep. The adults were in charge, I was safe, and my world was in order.
I am an adult now and my parents, along with my innocence and enchantment are gone, replaced by the challenges and responsibilities of a much larger, more complicated world. He is not my all-powerful father, but I do take comfort in having Joe Biden in the White House.
President Biden is a decent, concerned man who, with quiet competence is addressing the many issues we face as a nation. As he says, “I was hired to solve problems.” He is hard at work at ending the pandemic and has approached the issues of income and racial inequality, the infrastructure and climate change from an investment and job creating point of view which is encouraging and positive for us all.
I know he can’t fix everything, he is only human, but three months into his presidency, I experience some of those same childish feelings of comfort as I go to sleep at night. Our democracy is still here, and a caring adult is in charge.
Cynthia Muse
Rye
