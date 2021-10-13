To the editor:
In the midst of last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, New Hampshire’s unemployment rate soared to more than 17 percent. While much of the country was in similar economic straits, New Hampshire was impacted more heavily than some other states.
In order to insulate ourselves against future crises and ensure continued economic growth, we must diversify our economy. While you often hear chatter about the environmental impacts of green energy, the economic value of the sector tends to be overlooked. For New Hampshirites, this market could be a gold mine at a time when we need it most.
At present, several proposed green energy plans stand ready in the wings. These projects would have the potential to serve as economic engines, generating millions in income. First and foremost, green energy projects could bring good paying jobs to New Hampshire. The building of wind turbines, solar panels and new green energy grids is no small feat and would require the assistance of thousands of workers. Not only will these jobs put people to work but they could stimulate further economic growth. New employees will need places to stay and food to eat, encouraging more business for local hotels, restaurants and shops.
I urge you to consider the positive impact that green energy plans could have on the state of New Hampshire. These job-creating projects could change so many lives for the better.
Chris Langlois
Gorham
