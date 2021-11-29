To the editor:
President Joe Biden recently visited an 82-year-old bridge in Woodstock to talk about how the newly passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be a turning point for our state and our nation. This, Biden said, is about “investing in ourselves. We will build an economy for the 21st century that matters.”
Residents of Coos County and N.H. understand the need for adequate roads, bridges, broadband access and other crucial types of infrastructure. We drive long distances on decaying roads and experience our current lack of broadband access daily. It is refreshing to have a President who has made “infrastructure week” a reality, and not just a “talking point.” Our president, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster were not afraid to reach across the aisle to make things happen for us.
The efforts of our elected representatives mean New Hampshire could receive $1.5 billion for improved roads, bridges, broadband, electrical grid, water infrastructure and so many other initiatives that will help bring our economy into the 21rst century. It means our friends, neighbors and family members will see real improvements in their day to day lives.
Eamon Kelley, a N.H. State Representative from Berlin and senior executive with White Mountain Lumber, stated that the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Package is very exciting for our state and our economy. By repairing and expanding our hard infrastructure, it will make it easier to transport goods — like lumber — and for Granite State families to travel and live their lives.”
President Joe Biden, Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster remembered us when they reached across the political chasms that currently divide our great country.
Democrats build bridges.
Charlie Cotton
Chair, Kilkenny Democrats
Chair, Lancaster Democrats
At-Large, Coos County Democrats
