To the editor:
I cannot remain silent regarding the current level of COVID in my community. I’ve seen a lot requests for prayers from people suffering from COVID. I certainly pray they recover. I also pray people will wear a mask and get vaccinated.
It is very sad that pillars of the community are not speaking out when there are so many people locally affected by this devastating virus. I pray for children not to get deathly ill and have to be intubated.
I pray for the elderly dying alone without loved ones due to COVID restrictions in nursing homes. I pray for the kids who can’t get a proper education. I pray for families who are hungry due to loss of income from COVID.
Please wear a mask. Please if you’re unvaccinated and have concerns about the vaccine talk to your healthcare provider. Don’t wait until you or someone you love is critically ill to trust and depend on medical staff to assist you; they are already burned out and emotionally exhausted. Resources are limited in this area and people are losing essential care.
Bonnie Cox
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.