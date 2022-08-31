I read a letter written by a gentleman from Maine the other day discussing the streets in the little town of Stow where he lives.
It occurred to me that the streets in Berlin are just as bad as what he described even though we have a Public Works street maintenance department and Stow doesn't.
Our streets are riddled with cold patch in multiple layers because that is all our city does to repair our streets. We all know that the patched areas will be the future potholes we will be damaging our cars with in the near future.
Here's the rub, some of our leaders decided that it would be a good idea to have heated streets rather than ask for funds to repair all our streets which are in such terrible shape.
We also are spending a small fortune for a walk area next to the river even though we have enjoyed walking in that area for years. Why are we spending so much taxpayer money for things that we clearly do not need? They are niceties but certainly not necessary.
Granted, there is grant money involved but I contend that we would have been better served repairing our ailing streets. Based on the new home valuations and the cost of luxury items like heated streets and walkways, be ready to pay more taxes again this year. Keep that in mind come election time.
Don't you think we could use some new blood in our city hall?
