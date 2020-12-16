To the editor:
In Tuesday’s Berlin Sun (Dec. 15, 2020) Vaughn Roy asks: “Why do Democrats always want free stuff?”
Instead, he should have asked: What can Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives do to help Americans back on their feet after the staggering loses suffered under the Trump regime?
At issue is this: If Republicans in Congress could give away $3 trillion in tax breaks to the wealthy, why can’t they come up with an adequate stimulus package for the middle class?
To answer either of these last two questions honestly, you’ll have to take off your MAGA hat, Mr. Roy. (It’s out of fashion and so is your rhetoric.) Der Fuehrer has been ousted, voted out of office by people he lied to and betrayed.
We need to heal America, Mr. Roy. You can do your part by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and getting vaccinated. It’s time for you to become a responsible citizen yourself. Nobody wants to hear you whining about Democrats. We are all Americans and our country is in need. Roll up your sleeves and pitch in.
Bill Ellison
Berlin
