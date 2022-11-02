Why do we vote for candidates to represent us in government? To fill the chambers with “nice” people we could imagine having a good time with at a party? As I hope you’ll agree, it’s more important to elect legislators who open their eyes to important problems affecting our lives, and who won’t rest until they find solutions for them.
Carrie Gendreau is by all accounts an upbeat, affable person. In that regard, though, she could only equal, but not surpass, Rep. Edith Tucker. For the past 11 months, I’ve worked with Edith very closely on the major environmental issue facing the North Country, and I don’t think I’ve met a more polite, unassuming, and genuinely warm person in many years.
So what remains to choose between them is, well, everything else: effectiveness, seriousness of purpose, ability to persuade, and passion for making all of our citizens’ lives better. And here, it seems clear there is no contest.
Rep. Tucker is a proven champion for the North Country, and for laws, programs, and projects that result in local economic growth and in protecting the rights of women, schoolchildren, and workers. Edith did more than any other legislator to amass large bipartisan majorities in House and Senate for HB 1454, a science-based bill to steer new landfills away from the small minority of terribly inappropriate and dangerous sites near our precious lakes and rivers. She represents her party well, but is quite effective working with Republicans and Independents, as evidenced by (just for one example) her tireless work to reopen the Balsams complex in Dixville Notch.
On the other side, we’ve seen and heard nothing concrete or thoughtful from Carrie Gendreau. Her ads promise “better education” and “more jobs,” which sound almost as good as apple pie — just minus any actual pie. When e-mailed by a voter about the wisdom of burying 18 million tons of trash next to Forest Lake and the Ammonoosuc River upstream from Littleton, she replied strangely that “I have spent the last couple of months researching the issues surrounding the landfill. Ultimately it is a trash issue… It's a multifaceted situation that requires more than just a simple response.”
What? Of course it’s a “trash issue,” but whose side does she take? Here’s a hint: in November 2020, Gendreau was quoted in the Littleton Courier dismissing the concerns of thousands of North Country residents with “nobody wants a dump in their back yard and we [the Littleton Select Board] get that.” No, she assuredly doesn’t “get it.” When the “backyard” chosen is one of the hydrogeologically worst tracts in the state, it is the opposite of selfish to urge that it be located in any better place.
We also have a choice this November between a proven unifier versus a local official who puts her personal religious conviction ahead of those who believe differently than she does. Insisting on prayer at Littleton Select Board meetings shows a peculiar sense of priorities, but far worse, Gendreau’s interest in prayer extends only (Caledonian-Record, June 16), to faith traditions that are “established here in Littleton.” So Jews, Muslims, Eastern religions, and Christian denominations other than Baptists, Catholics, Congregationalists, Episcopalians, and Methodists are second-class citizens to her. Hardly a way to show interest in anything outside of one’s own bubble.
Tucker offers well-considered actions — not instead of thoughts and prayers, but not content to stop there. Fortunately for us, Rep. Tucker understands that, as a great New England Democrat said 61 years ago, “here on Earth, God’s work must truly be our own.” I look forward to Edith Tucker working for us in the N.H. Senate.
