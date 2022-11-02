To the editor:

Why do we vote for candidates to represent us in government? To fill the chambers with “nice” people we could imagine having a good time with at a party? As I hope you’ll agree, it’s more important to elect legislators who open their eyes to important problems affecting our lives, and who won’t rest until they find solutions for them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.