Reuben Rajala: Woodbury Gates, an important figure in Gorham’s history

Now and again, one meets with outstanding characters that seem to connect our present with a glorious, colorful past, with all the resolute, rugged resourcefulness, together with honest uprightness. Such a man is Woodbury B Gates, Selectmen of Gorham for 44 years.
Woodbury Gates needs no introduction to the people of New Hampshire, his native state where he is known for his kindly consideration of others and his firm determination that the right shall be done by all. To those who have not had the privilege of knowing this man keen of mind, vigorous of body, with a wealth of experience and knowledge of true worth, though approaching his own Centennial Birthday, a idea of the life he has lead for the past 94 years is interesting.
Born on a farm in Shelburne, N.H., March 1843, he spent most of his time working for his father interspersed with two fall terms at the rural school, each of about 10 weeks in duration. At the age of 20 he went to work on the Philbrook Farm for the late Harvey Philbrook of Shelburne, who at the time did an extensive cattle business.
For six years, from early spring to late autumn, Woodberry Gates would drive a herd of two to three hundred cattle from Shelburne to the Brighton stockyards at Boston, walking along the road culling and caring for the cattle covering 14 to 18 miles per day, each evening herding them in a meadow as he slept in the open, to resume again the following day. Upon arrival at Brighton, the cattle were sold and Gates would return over the road often with two or three thousand dollars of his employer’s money, whose only instructions to the lad were “You just be sure to put up before dark.”
About this time there was a great deal of mining in the west, and lured with the prospect of earning four or five dollars a day he prevailed upon Philbrook, Sr., to let him break in his son Augustus Philbrook to make the trips to Brighton, and he went to Denver, Colorado where he worked in a mine as a carpenter, shoring walls and building a flume for washing gold.
Two years later he returned to a New England and came to Gorham where he started a grocery business and partnership with Walter Philbrook, the son of his old employer. The firm was known as Gates and Philbrook. At the age of 35 he married Jane Evans, daughter of Hazen Evans, an early settler in Gorham. Mrs. Gates died in 1925.
Through all the years, Woodburry Gates has been an important figure in the civic progress of Gorham, has long been an executive at both banks in the town and enjoys the love and respect of all who know him.
The picture is typical of the man. Although he is alert and brisk and is found all around town, invariably his conferences are held on the old front porch shown in the picture. To this porch come transient paupers looking for bed and board, or a banker to consult, the hydroelectric power magnates, or representatives of the lumber or paper interests. Each gets the same fair courteous treatment, “If it’s all right for all, it will do.”
Surprisingly, the Gorham newspsper, The Mountaineer, in a story published in 1936, did not mention an earlier near tragedy involving Mr. Gates. From a, 1897 section in the D.B. Wight book “The Androscoggin River Valley” (which one of our Facebook readers told us about) there are some details about the shooting, and in 1937 the focus was on Gate’s background and accomplishments.
From the book (edited): “Former Selectman Woodbury B. Gates probably has the record as the longest serving member in Gorham’s history. He was on the Board for 43 years, almost continuously except for one year. Prior to this he served as Selectman in Shelburne for three years. He also was a Director of the White Mountain National Bank and the Gorham Savings Bank.
When he passed away in 1937, at the age of 94, his obituary read:
GATES, WOODBURY B., Gorham. Democrat, Universalist, horse and cattle dealer, and farmer, married; at age 47. Born in Shelburne, March 1843, and has resided in Denver, Colo. Has served as selectman, supervisor, street commissioner and deputy sheriff. Member of the House in 1870 and 71. Always a Democrat.”
Via the Library of Congress, an article from the New York Journal and Advertiser from Oct. 27, 1897, provided gory details of a shooting and near tragedy for Gates. It’s available here: tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/sgp/sgpbatches/batch_dlc_bleecker_ver02/data/sn83030180/print2450/1897102701/0045.pdf.
This story first appeared in the Centennial issue of “The Mountaineer” newspaper published in Gorham, July 17 1936.
