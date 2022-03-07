Twenty-three years ago, on this day, March 8, 1999, about 9:00 p.m., our daughter was stabbed in the back as she walked to her apartment in Brooklyn. That morning, Kofi Annan, then Secretary General of the United Nations, had declared March 8 to be a day to remember and oppose violence done to women. Amy was a social worker and had spent the afternoon meeting with a group of women who were victims of spousal abuse. She had literature in her pockets that concerned her work. Her murder was the aggression of three young men, a mugging gone bad, with a long kitchen knife severing her aorta. She lost consciousness as she fell literally on her face, her arms pinned under her.
Recently I saw a sticker on a pickup window, “White Lives Matter.” We had little need to be reminded. Of course White lives matter, they have always mattered. We Whites were born into the upper caste, our skin and features a clear sign of status. I know what the sticker meant: Black lives don’t matter more than White ones. African Americans, it says, should stop saying Black Lives Matter because that’s a put-down to Whites. And to make this point even sharper—lest anyone forget—the pick-up window displayed a Confederate flag, the symbol of White power in the Civil War and ever since among those who lament The Lost Cause.
There is no such symbol in Germany. The display of the Swastika is illegal. There is no monument to Erwin Rommel, the most successful of the German generals (a German version of Robert E. Lee). The site of Hitler’s death is under a parking lot. Austrians have even removed the cemetery marker for Hitler’s parents. The Germans and Austrians are ashamed. How remarkable that we, after a century and a half, still see celebratory reminders of the era that enslaved, whipped, mutilated, and abused millions of people brought here as slaves, to be bought and sold like cattle, and their descendants to be oppressed by proscriptions even into the 1960’s.
Yes, the man who killed Amy was an African-American. Darker than most. Despised and feared by Whites. His nickname on the street was “Killer.” His original sin, shared by all sons of Adam and daughters of Eve, was exacerbated by the long-attenuated modern smug contempt shown by Whites. In other words, he succumbed to his own sin. But we helped. He is in prison, and rightly so. But we helped put him there. When “Killer” saw her that night he looked upon a beautiful, educated, privileged, White—all those things that birth had denied him—and he struck with such irrational force that the knife went through her body to emerge under her left breast. Its removal required two men, one to hold her down while the other pulled.
There are over 900 organized hate groups in America, six in New Hampshire—The Patriot Front, The Jihad Watch, The Act for America, The American Nazi Party, The Nationalist Social Club, and The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary—who despise, in various measure, Jews, Muslims, African-Americans, and members of the Democratic Party.
One of the groups recently stated, “An African . . . may have lived, worked, and even been classed as a citizen in America for centuries, yet he is not American. He is, as he likely prefers to be labelled, an African in America. The same rule applies to others who are not of the founding stock of our people as well as to those who do not share the common unconscious [sic] that permeates throughout our greater civilization, and the European diaspora.”
This is the unreasoning racist sickness that contributes, bass-ackwards, to the violence that harms all of us.
Remember Amy and other victims this Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Lawrence Watkins lives in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.