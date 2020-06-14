We are health-care workers and members of the Berlin-Gorham community and write to request that readers remain committed to control and prevention strategies in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s heartening to see local businesses and some activities “opening up,” remember that the virus has not gone away. New cases and additional deaths are unfortunately recorded daily in New Hampshire.
We realize that the North Country has experienced a low incidence of CV-19 infection, low hospitalization rates and no reported CV-19 deaths. Compared to other areas in the state and nation, we have been fortunate. Our low population density and rural lifestyles contribute to this success, but residents throughout our community have taken the threat seriously and adhered to the containment and prevention measures recommended by federal, state and local governments and health authorities. Your efforts and cooperation have contributed to that success as well, and are much appreciated. And need to continue.
If we drop our guard, our community, particularly the fragile ill and elderly, would be at greater risk of an outbreak or surge. Our hospitals and offices and staffs could still be met with challenges that, given our small size and limited resources, we would not be able to meet. Unfortunately, CV-19 is not over and we cannot yet relax.
So please, keep up your efforts — no doubt tiresome and annoying to do so, but potentially vital to continued success.
As businesses and restaurants re-open, we hope owners will strongly encourage or require customers to wear masks, paper or cloth, as a condition of entry. Remember that these masks are barriers to prevent the wearer from spreading virus particles (through coughing, sneezing, or even talking) to others. So the mask does less to prevent the wearer from infection, but rather is worn to protect others in the community — and demonstrates that the wearer cares about keeping family, friends and neighbors well.
Since it is possible to transmit the virus to others in the early stages of infection, even before symptoms appear, masking is a very sensible precaution. Although the state does not require masks to be worn in public places, both the CDC and the World Health Organization endorse their value. So to business owners and managers: please encourage/require your customers to wear a mask when they’re in your store. Please provide masks to them if necessary.
We thank you all for your efforts, and ask that you continue the fight: distancing, hand washing/sanitizing, respecting quarantines when indicated, and masking in public places remain our best defense against this dangerous virus.
Stay well!
Jamie Arsenault RN
Brian Beals MD
Patty Couture RN, Chief Operating Officer Coos County Family Health Services
Autumn Croteau RN
Amy L. Davis APRN FNP-BC
Kimberly Gallant PA-C
William Gessner MD, Medical Director CCFHS
Ken Gordon, CEO CCFHS
Sabrina Jones LPN
Christine Laflamme LCMHC MLDAC
Louise Marquis RN
Melanie Maynor
David Morin
Lorinda MacDonald PMHNP-BC
John McDowell MD
Michael D. Peterson, President Androscoggin Valley Hospital
Ellen Ross MS, PA-C
Patricia Shute APRN
Keith Shute MD, Chief Medical Officer AVH
H. Guyford Stever, Jr.
Maria Tassey RN
Pauline Tibbetts
Sally Wheeler, MIS Director CCFHS
