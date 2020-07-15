By Charlie Cotton
Donald Trump’s presidency has damaged the Granite State, but nowhere more than in Coos County. He has set back our economy, threatened our health care, and put quality education further out of reach. His management of the Covid-19 pandemic is frightening. Our Country is more divided than I have ever seen. I could easily continue. Coos County is a special place, but four more years of this presidency and more broken promises threaten our future.
Donald Trump has increased economic hardships, breaking his promises to “make our country rich…strong….great.” This recession hit Coos hard. More families struggle as Trump’s economic policies enrich the ultra-wealthy. Workers are being left behind. Despite his promises of a booming economy, the poverty rate has increased. Available jobs often offer an unlivable minimum wage and little or no health benefits. Trump has looked out for corporations, Wall Street, and special interests at the expense of blue-collar workers and Main Street. His trade war with China has damaged local industries. Chaotic and ill-conceived policies left Coos Country with an official unemployment rate far worse than the state’s average. If Trump had taken Covid-19 seriously from day one and not weakened our economy with a failed trade war and phony trade deals, our economy would be far stronger. When Donald Trump boasts about a job well done, it proves he has forgotten Coos County.
Donald Trump has threatened our health care, even as he promised that he would replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with “much less expensive, much better health care…something beautiful.” Over the last four years, he has continued to push a lawsuit to repeal the ACA without proposing any alternative. His lawsuit would kick tens of thousands of Granite Staters off health insurance. It would leave the 57,000 Granite Staters enrolled in Medicaid expansion without care, especially damaging Coos County. If it weren’t for the Affordable Care Act, our citizens wouldn’t be able to afford to see their doctor or receive life-saving medication. And yet, Trump has spent his entire administration trying to take our health care from us, with no replacement plan – even now in the middle of a global pandemic. To Donald Trump, our health is something to gamble with to score political points.
Donald Trump has jeopardized our children’s future by slashing funding for public education. We know the heartbreak of being forced to shutter a school. Berlin had to close the Brown School in 2018 because there wasn’t enough state funding to keep it open. Cities and towns across the county are struggling as Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos divert taxpayer money to private schools. Just this year, Trump and DeVos proposed a budget that slashed education funding by $6.1 billion, diverted up to $5 billion in taxpayer dollars from the U.S. Treasury to wealthy private schools, and cut critical access to federal food programs for low-income students and families. Now more than ever, we need more support for our public schools. Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos want to abandon Coos County students and help special interests.
Trump has spent the last four years rigging our economy for the top one percent, scheming to take away our health care, and slashing funding to our public schools. He is incapable of admitting any mistakes or imperfections. He is incapable of seeing anything beyond his own narrow self-interest. In less than four months, Democrats, Republicans and Independents have the chance to vote for Joe Biden. He has a plan to rebuild the economy for everyone, protect and expand access to quality, affordable health care, and fund our public schools. Joe understands the struggles of people in Coos and can bring us all together. On Nov. 3rd, by electing him as our next president, we can move forward together. Vote like our future depends on it – It does.
Charlie Cotton is an At-Large Delegate for the Democratic Party. He lives in Lancaster.
