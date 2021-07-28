BERLIN — Work has begun on the historic Maynesboro Stud Barn and when it is complete, it will be the final piece in the Berlin and Coos Historical Society’s two decade effort to save and restore the two historic former Brown Company barns.
Both the Maynesboro barn and the older Thompson barn, located off the East Milan Road, are on the N.H. Register of Historic Places. The two are an integral part of the country’s early Arabian Horse industry and Berlin’s logging history.
The current project involves replacing shingles and repainting the exterior of the 126-foot long barn and replacing wind braces and flooring in the interior. The total cost of the project is $102,000 and it is being funded by a combination of grants and money earned by the society.
Historical Society President Renney Morneau and Director Walter Nadeau said 2,300 feet of cedar shingles are being replaced, most on the south side of the barn. The shingles are believed to be original to the barn which was built between 1899 and 1912. The ones in bad shape and being replaced are in the center and the bottom of the barn. The new shingles are coming from the nearby White Mountain Lumber. Thirty-six glass pane windows will be removed, re-glazed, and put back in place. The entire barn will be given two layers of new white paint. The exterior work is being done by ROMIK Developers of Berlin.
To remediate long-term moisture problems, an extensive drainage system, designed by HEB Engineers of Berlin/Conway, will be installed around the barn. It will direct water flowing off the roof to wetlands behind the property.
Inside the barn, Bryan Felice of Rumney will replace nine missing wind braces as well as 300 feet square feet of floor boards on the main floor and 400 feet in the hayloft. All the work is expected to be complete sometime this fall.
“When the project is done the restoration of this barn will be complete,” said Nadeau.
The society applied for and received three grants to help pay for the project. They are a $50,000 N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program grant, $20,000 from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, and a $8,750 grant from the 1772 Foundation of the N.H. Preservation Alliance. The remaining money comes from the society, much of it earned from the society’s flea markets/barn sales.
The Maynesboro barn was built by W.R. Brown, one of the owners of the Brown Paper Company, to house his Arabian horses. Brown was a leading importer and breeder of Arabian horses during the 1920s and it is estimated that 16 percent of the Arabian horses in the United States today descended from his horses. Brown was forced to sell off his Arabian horses in 1933 in an attempt to save the mill from bankruptcy. He sold the barn to Brown Company in 1947 and it was moved 1,700 feet to its present location next to the Thompson barn.
The Brown Company used the barn to house its draft horses and some 450 tons of hay for the horses. By the 1960’s, draft horses had been replaced and the building was used only sporadically.
The Thompson barn was built in 1891 by William Sessions, one of the original settlers of the city. The barn takes its name from Sessions’ son-in-law, Benjamin Thompson. It was eventually sold to the Brown Company, which used it to house its horses.
Both barns fell into city ownership and in 2002, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority deeded the buildings to the historical society for $1. Since then the society has worked diligently to restore both barns.
The Thompson barn was jacked up and its rotted wood supports replaced. A screen was installed around the bottom of the barn to provide ventilation and keep out animals. The barn was also given three coats of paint. The wood shingle roof on the Maynesboro barn was previously replaced with a standing seam metal roof.
The Maynesboro barn is currently used as a museum and houses the historical society’s collection of tools, artifacts and its extensive and outstanding collection of the history of logging in the area. The Thompson barn is used for the society’s yard sales which generate income for its various projects including the restoration and maintenance of the barns.
