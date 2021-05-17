BERLIN — White Mountains Community College President Chuck Lloyd praised the graduates at Friday’s 54th commencement exercises for persisting in their studies despite an extremely challenging year.
Lloyd said the 134 graduates had endured 15 months of both remote and in-person classes, face masks, temperature scans and other safety percautions caused by the pandemic. He said those adversities were on top of the usual challenges of juggling jobs, families and finances.
“Life threw everything it could at you and you persevered,” Lloyd said.
After a year of mostly working remote, the graduating class at enjoyed an in-person commencement ceremony on the college grounds on a warm but breezy spring day.
Lloyd provided statistics on the Class of 2021. He said the 134 graduates had earned 147 degrees and certificates. The nursing program awarded the most degrees and advanced welding technology the most certificates. He said the graduating class ranged from 18 to 70 years of age and the graduates came from Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Illinois, as well as all over New Hampshire.
Student Senate President Hanna Seibert described the struggles she faced in earning an associate degree in liberal arts.
“Being here today has not been easy, even pre-COVID. I remember my car breaking down numerous times, losing WIFI to do my online classes, writing five page papers on a cruddy tablet, and walking in the dead of winter to the bus or begging people for rides just to get to class,” she said.
The mother of a 4-year-old, she said she took a lot of her classes online but did attend classes at the Littleton campus, closer to her Lancaster home.
“After I finished high school and had my child, I was scared I would never get to college or graduate from it, yet here I am standing today,” Seibert said. She told her fellow graduates she had learned that even if everything seems against you, “you can do anything you set your heart to.”
The guest speaker, Leif Becker, is a 2014 alumni of the college, where he earned an associate degree in teacher preparation. He went on to get a bachelor's degree in political science from Plymouth State University and a law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law. After working as an associate in prominent Portsmouth law firm, last September he opened his own solo practice. He has been recognized for his public service as the “2021 Pro Bono Rising Star” by the N.H. Bar Association.
Becker offered three pieces of advice to the graduates. First, he urged them to consider value in making decisions. He said he frequently encourages his clients to decide whether the cost of litigation, both financially and emotionally, is worth the expected benefit.
“With every decision that you make in your lives, you should stop and think ‘what is this going to cost me,’” Becker advised the graduates. “And only when the benefit that you expect to receive outweighs those costs should you move forward.”
Second, he counseled the graduates not to worry so much about things that could go wrong and to live in the moment.
“So often those things never come to be and when they do come to be and we’ve worried about them, we’ve lived them twice,” he said.
Finally, he urged the graduates to be positive and said one of the most positive people he had the pleasure of knowing was his teacher preparation instructor at the college, Deb Stewart. Becker said Stewart, who passed away last year, brought a light to the lives of others and he urged the graduating class to follow her example.
The President Award, given to the student with the highest cumulative grade point average in an associate program went to Katelyn Ingerson of Bethlehem with a degree in health science. Two retiring staff members were recognized: Facilities Manager Steve Derosier, retiring after 31 years at the college, and Professor of Automotive Technology Allen Host, retiring after 33 years of full- and part-time service.
The graduates filed up to the stage to be awarded their degrees and then, under the direction of Vice President of Academic Affairs Kristen Miller, moved the tassel on their graduation caps to the left to complete the ceremony.
While the graduates will now go on to continue their education or jobs, Lloyd said, they will always be a cherished part of the White Mountains Community College family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.