BERLIN — A record-breaking crowd made its way to Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Saturday for WingZilla 2021, and the event was a huge success, according to Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney.
Kinney said the event drew about 2,500 participants to the chamber’s first large in-person outdoor event since October 2019.
“We didn’t know what to expect for a crowd, and we are more than excited about the turnout this year,” Kinney said.
Kinney said Heritage Park was busy throughout the day, which began with a Luau ATV Poker Run hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Berlin IAFF Local 1088.
The poker run was also a huge success, as Kinney said the most poker hands ever were sold this year. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Warm, which provides new coats for kids.
Riders for the poker run came from throughout New England and even New York. Many of the participants dressed in luau-themed attire and also decorated their ATVs to match the occasion. Kinney said close to 200 vehicles entered the poker run this year.
Six competitors in the chicken- and rib-cooking contest submitted 11 wing recipe entries and four rib recipe entries. According to Kinney, more than 1,000 pounds of wings and ribs were cooked and consumed during the event.
The winners were as follows:
Wings
First place: Boneyard Wings.
Second place: Lam’s Catering.
Third place: Jericho Deli and Convenience.
People’s and kid’s choice: Boneyard wings.
Ribs
First place: Jericho Deli.
Second place: CDF Grill.
Third place: Boneyard Wings.
People’s choice: Jericho Deli.
Kid’s choice: Ben’s Saucy Hawg.
In the KillaZilla hot wing contest, 2019 defending champion Josh Boucher again took home top prize as the 2021 champion.
Kinney said that after almost two years since the last large outdoor event in Berlin, the day overall was amazing.
“We are extremely pleased with the turnout and couldn’t have planned it any better,” she said. “Events of this magnitude take a village to plan and execute. We are thankful for ‘our village’ that constantly shows up and makes it happen in our community.”
Next up for the chamber is the RiverFire event on Saturday, Oct. 16. More details to follow in future editions of The Berlin Sun.
