City council discusses cost of board of tax assessors case
BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Assessors' decision to grant themselves property tax abatements back in 2018 has been a very costly one for the city.
BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Assessors' decision to grant themselves property tax abatements back in 2018 has been a very costly one for the city.
The state Board of Tax and Land Appeals last year ruled Berlin board members Robert Goddard, Mark Eastman, and Kem Rozek granted themselves and Rozek’s son, Thomas Rozek, abatements that were “not fair and reasonable.” The state board said while there is no question the Berlin assessors had a right to file for abatements, “the process they followed and the resulting outcomes fell short of the standards required by New Hampshire law.”
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Grenier said the city spent $161,167 on legal bills and for a full statistical update ordered by the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals. He said he wanted the figure on the record.
“We could have paved two streets with this amount of money," Grenier said.
In contrast, the abatements themselves totaled $10,909 including interest.
Grenier presented a list of expenditures in the case. Just over half of the money went to legal expenses. The Berlin Board of Assessors was represented by the Concord legal firm of Gallagher, Callahan & Cartrell. The city was represented by the Exeter firm of Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, which is the city’s longtime legal firm. The city got reimbursed for $30,000 from Primex, its insurance carrier, for some of its legal coverage.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals required the city to have a full statistical update to reevaluate all taxable and nontaxable properties in Berlin. Berlin contracted with Corcoran Consulting Associates Inc. to perform the statistical update at a cost of $79,200.
After the BTLA ruing in March 2021, Grenier asked for the resignations of the three members of the Berlin Board of Assessors. The mayor and city council are serving as the acting assessors' board. Eastman is a current member of the Berlin City Council.
