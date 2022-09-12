Voting is today for county, state and federal primary elections.
Below is a list of polling places and times for Berlin and neighboring towns.
BERLIN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Precinct 1 — The Berlin Recreation Center, First Avenue entrance.
Precinct 2 and 3 — St. Anne Hall, 304 School Street entrance.
Precinct 4 — Community Bible Church, 593 Sullivan Street entrance.
For more information on Berlin voting, call the city clerk’s office at (603) 752-2340.
DUMMER — Polls open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dummer Town Hall. For more information, call the town clerk’s office at (603) 449-2006.
ERROL — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Errol Town Hall.
GORHAM — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Gorham Town Hall.
MILAN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Milan Village School. For more information, call the town clerk’s office at (603)449-3461.
RANDOLPH — Polls open from 11 a.m-7 p.m. at Randolph Town Hall.
Most of the contested races are for state and congressional positions.
There are six people running in the Republican primary for governor, including incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu. The other candidates are Julian Accord, Jay Lewis, Richard McMenamon II, Thaddeus Riley and Karen Testerman.
The winner of that primary will face Democrat Tom Sherman in the general election. Sherman is running unopposed.
In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan faces a challenge from Paul J. Krautmann and John Rigger in the Democratic primary.
On the Republican ticket, there are 11 candidates for U.S. Senate: John Berman, Donald Bolduc, Bruce Fenton, Dennis Lamare, Edmond Laplante Jr., Vikram Mansharamani, Andy Martin, Chuck Morse, Tejasinha Sivalingam, Kevin Smith and Gerard Beloin.
Running in the Republican primary for U.S. representative in District 2 are: Dean A. Poirier, Lily Tang Williams, Scott Black, Robert Burns, Michael Callis, George Hansel and Jay Mercer. In the general election, the winner of that primary will face Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The only contested primary race for local elected positions is in the Democratic primary for District 6, which represents the town of Gorham, William Hatch is facing off against Dan Farland. The winner will face Republican Jakob Unger Jr. of Gorham in the general election.
Coos County has nine state representatives divided among seven districts. Redistricting earlier this year resulted in the loss of a state representative seat in Coos County and changed the layout of the senate and executive council districts.
One of the biggest changes was with the city of Berlin, which had three representatives. It now has two representatives as District 5 and shares a third position with the so-called floterial District 7 which includes Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, and Whitefield.
Running in other Coos County House district primaries:
• District 1: (Two seats) Democrat Cathleen A Fountain of Dalton, Republicans Troy Merner of Lancaster and James Tierney of Northumberland.
• District 2: Democrat Katherine Doherty of Dummer, Republican Arnold Davis of Milan.
• District 3: Republicans Mike Ouellet of Colebrook and Gary Whitehill of Stewartstown; no Democrat filed.
• District 4: Democrat Suzy Colt of Whitefield, Republican Seth King of Whitefield.
• District 5: (Two seats) Democrats Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel, Republicans Gaston Gingues and Lori Korzen, all of Berlin.
• District 6: Democrats William Hatch and Dan Farland, Republican Jakob Unger, Jr., all of Gorham.
• District 7: Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin, John Greer of Carroll.
Coos County elected positions
All of those running for Coos County elected positions are incumbents with the exception of the District 1 Commissioner. After years in the position, Paul Grenier of Berlin decided to step down. Running for the District 1 Commissioner position is Rep. Robert Theberge of Berlin. All are running unopposed.
• County attorney: Democrat John McCormick of Lancaster
• Sheriff: Republican Brian Valerino
• Treasurer: Republican Suzanne Collins of Colebrook
• Register of deeds: Republican Leon Rideout of Lancaster
• Register of probate: Republican Teri Peterson of Lancaster
• Commissioner, District 1: Republican Robert Theberge of Berlin
• Commissioner, District 2: Republican Thomas Brady of Jefferson
Executive Council District 1 has been changed significantly with many of the Grafton County towns being exchanged for ones in Carroll County.
Incumbent Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield is running unopposed in the Republican primary and in the general election will face Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard who is unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
There is no contest in the state Senate District 1 primary.
Littleton Selectwoman and small business owner Carrie Gendreau is unopposed on the Republican side with Hennessey’s endorsement.
On the Democratic side, Edith Tucker of Randolph is running unopposed. Tucker has served three terms in the N.H. House of Representatives.
State general elections are Nov. 8.
