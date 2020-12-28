By Randy Meiklejohn
The Randolph Mountain Club’s work of “viewshed clearing” has now completed its fourth season, after an initial campaign in 2017 that re-opened scenic views from four points on the Crescent Range in the 10,000-acre-plus Randolph Community Forest. More clearing has followed every year since, including work at sites on Mount Adams and Mount Madison in the White Mountain National Forest.
Many of these sites have names that suggest what you can see when you get there — Castleview Rock, Lafayette View, King Cliff or the Overlook — but decades of forest growth had obscured or eliminated the wonderful views. In some cases, only the names on the map remained.
It was RMC members and pathmakers who had discovered and named these places, many of them a long time ago. By about 2014 it had become clear to the board of directors that if the RMC did not restore them, nobody else was going to. As I’ve visited these sites, it seemed to me that our maintenance of their views is another key part of our custody of RMC history: continuity of our historic trails, camps and community traditions.
Guidebooks, local publications, family logbooks and photographs tell the chronology of these named places. But other viewpoints apparently had no names, and this is the story of how a chance discovery hike led to the clearing of a panoramic viewshed.
“So, where do you think we should walk to?” When I’m part of a group getting together for a day hike, I’m often asked this question, and it came up among a group of old friends on an August morning in 2019. I proposed that we walk a loop on the Crescent Range to visit the RMC’s historic viewpoints, starting up the Carlton Notch Trail and then turning south along the ridge towards Lookout Ledge.
Out on the trail, we stopped for lunch at the re-opened Lafayette View, where we could now see the steep northeast slope of Randolph’s main south peak, as well as the back side of the knoll that has Lookout Ledge on its front side. It was great to see the promised view of Mount Lafayette, and even more interesting to discover “new views” of familiar Randolph topography.
We were in no hurry as we walked south along the Crescent Ridge Trail, and we stopped here and there to look at unusual trees, rock outcrops and sunny clearings. That’s why I noticed when the trail took an unexpected left turn just north of the summit of Mount Randolph. The southbound trail follows a fairly straight course and then turns sharply at the 3,000-foot contour line, first heading east, and then reversing direction to reach the summit. Of course, turns in a trail are not unusual, but why here? There was no obstacle or slope to work around: It was a right angle in open woods on flat ground.
I was ahead of the others, so I turned left off the trail and walked towards a dense screen of spruce trees: Might there be a view through them or even beyond them? Soon I came to the edge of a northeast-facing cliff, with evergreens along the top of it and growing up from below. Standing on tiptoe I was able to glimpse part of the Lafayette View location, where we’d just been. Had there once been an open viewpoint here, accounting for this eastern loop?
At this point I looked at my RMC map and, seeing that the trail’s turn was very clearly indicated, decided I had enough information to pass along to the RMC’s Trails Committee.
Trails co-chair Bob Drescher was intrigued when I told him about it and put it on the list of possible projects for the 2020 trail crew. By way of research, he and I exchanged messages with club historian Judy Hudson, who shared some of her trail notes describing the Crescent Ridge Trail and its history.
But what gets us to the end of this story is clippers and saws, plus the blessing of the Randolph Community Forest Commission.
At Drescher’s direction, the fall trail crew spent a day cutting and brushing along the cliff and uncovered a panoramic view above. He reports there is more clearing that could still be done, but that it’s already worth a visit. It’s taking me some time to get used to this idea. Most of my life I’ve been taking short hikes up to Lookout Ledge, knowing there was absolutely no point in going further up Mount Randolph because it was just another buggy wooded summit.
But the ‘no-name view’ is already on my list for day hikes in 2021.
(Reprinted by permission from the Randolph Mountain Club's newsletter.)
