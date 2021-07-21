Veterans park to receive facelift

BERLIN — Veterans Memorial Park will soon receive a face-lift in the form of new grass following the Berlin City Council meeting Monday as the council approved a bid from Wintergreen Landscaping LLC to reloam and hydroseed a portion of the park.
City Manager James Wheeler said the city received the lone quote from Wintergreen, although he did make efforts to get other quotes for the project. He said that the three other companies he contacted were too busy to perform the work, and one of the three, Landscaping With Styles recommended Wintergreen to perform the work.
Wheeler said the work would include spraying the front section of the park to eradicate any current growth and then reloam and hydroseed the front portion of the park.
The quote from Wintergreen included a provision that the company would be responsible for caring for the grass until it is established.
Council Member Mark Eastman asked Wheeler what happens if the grass doesn’t become fully established within three weeks, noting that he would like some kind of guarantee that the park would have a lawn that could survive during the winter. Wheeler said he could ask Wintergreen if they could agree to that provision.
Mayor Paul Grenier suggested the council approve the use of $7,000 from its contingency fund and for the city to seek donations for the rest. Grenier said that he would be willing to make a contribution to the fund used to pay Wintergreen for the project. He added that the area being discussed needs work to get grass to grow there.
“If you take a walk there, it is not loam, it is aggregate, sand, dirt, gravel;it’s not material that will grow a nice lush grass,” he said. “We owe it to the veteran’s community and the City of Berlin to do this right.”
The council voted unanimously to pay for the project using $7,000 in council contingency funds, Grenier then told Wheeler that he would donate another $1,000 for the project.
In other business:
• The council approved a request from Monique Lavertu, executive director of the St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, to use the Bridge Street pedestrian bridge to host the center’s “Dinner on the Bridge” fundraising event, set for Sept. 12.
• The council approved allowing the fire department to fill a floating firefighter position. Fire Chief James Watkins said one of his floating firefighters accepted a position at the federal prison and his other floating firefighter is currently filling in for a firefighter who is on medical leave.
