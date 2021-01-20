BERLIN — A COVID-19 vaccination site will be set up in Berlin to provide a location in Coos County to begin vaccines to those 65 years of age and older or at significantly higher medical risk under the state’s vaccination plan.
The Androscoggin Valley COVID Community Working Group has decided to establish the clinic at the former Brown School. Final details are still being worked out for the local clinic, which is set to open next week. It is expected to be open five days a week.
At the end of December, Gov. Chris Sununu announced 13 sites were being set up across the state to begin vaccinating first responders and high-risk ambulatory care providers as part of Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan. The only site north of the Notches was in was Littleton, prompting local officials to request one in Coos County.
North Country State Senator Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) said when she noticed Coos County did not have a fixed site, she started working with the governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure there was a local option in the county.
Hennessey said they are also working to get at least one more distribution site in western Coos County.
The clinics are now rolling out Phase 1B, which covers 1) residents 65 and over, 2) those who are medically vulnerable at significant risk — including family caregivers for those under 16, 3) residents with developmental disabilities that receive services in a congregate residential setting, as well as staff in those settings, 4) corrections officers and staff, and 5) populations that experience health disparities. The state estimates 300,000 individuals are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination within Phase 1B.
Those eligible for Phase 1B vaccination can begin the process of scheduling an appointment on Friday, Jan. 22, at 8 a.m. Scheduling an appointment online at vaccines.nh.gov is the fastest, most efficient way to do so and is highly encouraged.
Members of the Androscoggin Valley COVID working group had initially targeted the Berlin Middle High School gym. Superintendent of Schools Julie King presented the proposal to the school board last Thursday.
King said the clinic would be a huge disruption because the gym is used for physical education classes. She recommended, however, that the board allow the use, believing the vaccinations would help the community end the pandemic and get school back to normal sooner.
The board approved the request but noted the concerns.
But the next day, members of the working group decided to take another look at Brown School, which is currently vacant and decided to set the clinic up there. The city council gave the plan its blessing at Monday’s council meeting.
City Manager James Wheeler said the Brown School is closer to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where the vaccine will be stored and transported to the clinic as needed.
