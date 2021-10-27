Editor's Note: Each of the candidates for the Berlin Board of Education was asked to provide a brief overview of their candidacy for the school board. The names herein are listed in the order they were presented to The Berlin Sun by the Berlin City Clerk's office.
Mark Evans
Mark Evans is hoping to earn your vote for School Board on Nov. 2. He was born and raised in Berlin. His father worked for Converse from the day he started working up until the day they closed their doors. His mother sold real estate with Bob Strachan Real Estate.
He studied education at Plymouth State University and went on to hold multiple positions in post-secondary education. He is currently part-time faculty at White Mountains Community College.
Being a long-time Berlin resident, he remembers better times when the kids in Berlin had a solid education and strong sports programs such as hockey, football, basketball and soccer. He recognizes that the students deserve the very best that we can provide. As your next school board member, he will work tirelessly to make these sports more widely available to all students.
Further recognizing that a well-rounded and healthy student not only excels at reading, writing and math but also in music and art, he will continue to support these programs both as a part of a balanced education and as after-school programs.
Being involved in government in various positions as well as a former city councilor, he also understands the need to aggressively pursue state and federal assistance to help provide the best education possible. He promises to use his associations and familiarity with state and federal government to put our students in the best possible position to excel.
As a business owner for over 20 years, he is also able to see the bigger picture and see the entire school system as one large operation. He can use that perspective to take advantage of any efficiency that might make for a better experience for the students, teachers and staff.
As a health-care provider with over 20 years of experience, you can rest assured that the children who are the future of our community will be safe and secure from the moment they leave the house to the moment they return home.
Finally, he wants the parents to feel like this is their school. He is a strong proponent of involving the parents in matters that affect their children and he always remembers that this is your school, not his.
If he has not earned your vote, please tell him what he can do to earn your vote. Mark Evans (603) 752-3800 and drmark64@gmail.com.
Nathan Morin
Born and raised in Berlin and a 2000 graduate of Berlin High School, I later received a degree in Political Science from Plymouth State University in 2005. I served on the Berlin school board from 2006 to 2011 and was appointed to the school board by the mayor and council in February.
I know how local and state government works. My previous experience has taught me that what happens at the state level can either be extremely helpful or do a lot of damage. For years, the state Legislature has needed to be reminded by state courts that they have a constitutional responsibility to our children and teachers to fund education fully. Yet, Republican-led legislatures have refused to fulfill that constitutional mandate and shift the cost of public education onto the local taxpayers.
Instead of using the most recent legislative session as an opportunity to fix a broken education funding system, Republicans pushed through a school voucher program that funnels tax dollars away from school districts and into the pockets of private enterprise.
The New Hampshire Department of Education, currently led by Frank Edelblut, who has no experience in education and has never served on a local school board, has refused to provide a plan of how the state will oversee the performance of private and home-school students. There's no plan to ensure that students who take advantage of the education vouchers or scholarships receive an adequate education. Meanwhile, our school district must ensure that every teacher is highly qualified to teach in our classrooms and meet specific performance standards with fewer dollars from Concord.
It's important that those who serve on the Berlin School Board are informed and willing to hold elected and state officials accountable when they make decisions that are not in the best interests of our children and teachers. I doubt that the candidates running on the "Berlin Prosperity" ticket will be willing to advocate for a more robust education funding system in New Hampshire when they at the same time support the Republican politicians that are working to defund public education.
With your support, I would like to continue to advocate for an education funding system that is fair, lowers local property taxes, and provides an adequate education to all of our children.
I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
