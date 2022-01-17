GORHAM — Town manager Denise Vallee has notified the select board she plans to retire on April 1, 2023, shortly after that year’s town meeting. Chairman Mike Waddell let the word slip out when the board at its Monday, Jan. 5, meeting discussed the offer that Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart had made to take over bookings, ticket sales and management of the Medallion Opera House, the town’s arts, music and entertainment venue located in town hall.
Vallee serves as vice chair of its board of directors and is the town’s official representative.
Vallee became the acting town manager on June 11, 2019, and was sworn in to her new post a month later by then-town clerk Carol Porter. For many years she served as director of finance and administration, a position now filled by Kathleen Frenette of Berlin.
Vallee played a very active role in securing one of the 10 federal technical grants awarded to “partner communities” across the country designed to help revitalize their Main Streets through outdoor recreation. She’s been involved every step of the way in developing creative and forward-looking strategies to help attract recreation-related economic opportunities.
The selectmen invited both Stewart and Fire/EMS Chief Phil Cloutier to their Monday, Jan. 10, meeting. Both department heads had earlier presented the board with budgets that increased the number of full-time positions, and the board aimed to make some final personnel decisions. The budget committee has already begun to meet with Family Resource Center executive director Patti Stolte, serving as chair. Regular meetings are scheduled in the Zoom Room of the town-owned FRC building on Main Street.
Stewart came to the board with a compromise proposal. Instead of making the part-time 29-hours-a-week position held by Katie Kenison to develop senior and adult programs into a full-time, 35-plus-hours-a-week so she could develop a variety of new programs and events, the director proposed keeping her position part-time but increasing her hours by only 5 to 34 hours.
This would give the Parks and Recreation a chance to show what could be achieved with additional hours but without adding costly health insurance or retirement benefits to the pay package, Stewart said. “We’ll need to prove ourselves,” he added. The increased hours would run from mid-March to December.
Chairman Mike Waddell said the selectmen could not make any commitment to increasing the number of hours for future years.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc said her grandkids greatly enjoy the summer programs, and Waddell pointed out that local employers are happy their employees can come to work, knowing their kids are safe.
Selectman Adam White said adding full-time employees is a costly proposition and that when he first ran for office he pledged to tamp down local property taxes. “The town has more employees than when I started,” White lamented.
Stewart said he had reached out to Nathan Corrigan to discuss in what ways the Parks and Rec Department could help with planning and executing the town’s Fourth of July celebration on the Common. He and the town manager also plan to meet soon to discuss how the future management of the Medallion Opera House.
Cloutier re-presented his original proposal to add two EMTs and a paramedic to cover nighttime ambulance calls and transfers. The current situation in which he and other full-time staff are not getting enough sleep and/or quality time with their families is not sustainable, he said. At some point, the mental health and physical well-being of full-time staff will have to be given higher priority.
When he took the job as chief he had expected that working overtime would be a given, but that the number of hours a week has soared beyond expectation to 50 or 60 hours. Bad decisions can result from sleep deprivation, he said.
Most transfer requests require that a paramedic be part of the team, making having one in-house at night essential.
Cloutier also said paramedics regularly deal with sights, sounds and situations that lead to job stress and high burnout rates.
The chief also said more inspections for short-term rentals, plus the town’s seven motels and hotels, as well as working collaboratively with the Code enforcement officer on apartment building renovation projects would add more hours to his job. Cloutier has also been successful at grant-writing, bringing much-appreciated dollars to the town and its busy department.
Dealing with and keeping up to date on the COVID-19 pandemic has also added more hours, stress and uncertainty, the chief said. Frequently there are new protocols to put in place, plus staff shortages due to required isolation and quarantines, and, unfortunately, sicker patients.
Although revenues will rise because of this new night staff, not all costs are expected to be covered, the chief said.
White abstained from voting on adding more EMS personnel because he said he has a conflict of interest; he is a captain in the Gorham Fire Department. Although he does not work on the EMS side, White said it now really is a combined department.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc said she supports proceeding with hiring an in-house nighttime crew because townspeople want to have optimal public safety services available that will save lives.
In other action, the board voted unanimously to amend the town’s noise ordinance so that restaurants can have their ductwork cleaned as required by the state twice a year as long as the police department is notified 24 hours in advance. Neighbors should also be notified as a courtesy. The Yokohama Restaurant requested this change because local vendors are no longer available to do the work, and downstate companies usually can only come to an eatery when neighbors are sleeping.
