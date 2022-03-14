GORHAM — It was easy for town officials to answer questions posed by fewer than 50 voters at the annual town meeting on Tuesday, March 8, in the gymnasium at the Gorham Middle and High School.
Sophomore soloist Ellie Roberge sang the national anthem, and moderator Doug Gralenski, who will soon move back to his childhood home in Shelburne, reminded the sparse crowd about the rules.
Select board chairman Mike Waddell gave outgoing selectman Adam White a framed drawing of the Gorham Town Hall and heartfelt thanks for his three years of service on behalf of the board and town citizens.
The moderator announced the results of the town election, in which there were no contested seats: three-year-term selectman Yves Zornio, 142 votes; one-year-term town clerk Ann Marie Demers, 154 votes; three-year-term incumbent Water and Sewer Commissioner “Ted” Miller, 142 votes; two three-year-term blanning board seats, both incumbents Peter Gagnon, 134 votes, and Brian Ruel, 133 votes; three-year-term Library Trustee, Victoria Hill, 154 votes; six-year term Supervisor of the Checklist Paul Robitaille, 144 votes; three-year term budget committee member Marie Duguay, 142 votes; three-year-term budget committee write-ins: Adam White, 10 votes, Mary White, nine votes, and Patti Stolte, five votes; plus a one-year term write-in, Patti Stolte, five votes.
Voters raised their cards under Article 2 to pass the recommended $4,360,676 budget for general municipal operations.
The tax rate impact per $1,000 was broken out in the annual report, showing the highest sum for the public safety line item at $7.28 ($1,892,635). The next most costly areas are general government at $3.99 ($1,037,120) and highways, streets and bridges at $3.29 ($855,110).
A two-thirds majority vote was required to pass Article 11 to amend the town building purchase and repairs capital and reserve fund to include any costs associated with tax deeding property, including such items as environmental review, surveying and title searches.
Voters had already added another $140,000 to the $50,000-plus balance under the previous article.
The board was questioned by a voter who believed that the proposed new parameters for the fund would broaden its use too much.
Select board chair Mike Waddell said the town had the opportunity to raise the development value of polluted properties so that abutting parcels could be developed, adding to the town’s total assessed valuation. This and any similar value-recovery projects will not be carried out by the board, he pledged, if their costs are not in the long-range financial interest of taxpayers.
Voters supported by a vote of 44-5 the board’s initiative to turn now-non-taxpaying properties into developable, property-taxpaying acreage.
Although voters approved grouping articles into larger blocks to save time, some citizens expressed their concern that the select board was trying to create a “slush” fund. The majority listened to the explanations of both Waddell and town manager Denise Vallee, and passed every motion.
Waddell noted that the board would not finalize its seasonal street repaving program because asphalt is a petroleum-based product. A public hearing will be held closer to the repaving season, but right now the Russian invasion of Ukraine has worsened the already soaring rates of inflation and it’s possible no roads will be paved in 2022.
